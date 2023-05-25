Home » Tradition: Andorfer Volksfest goes into the next round
News

by admin
“We are pleased that we can again offer a folk festival with many highlights for the whole family this year,” says Johann Hosner, chairman of the folk festival and beautification association (VVA) Andorf. Traditionally, the association organizes the Andorfer Volksfest on the coming Pentecost weekend – from Friday, May 26th to Monday, May 29th, which, in addition to well-established program items such as numerous exhibitors, musical entertainment and culinary delicacies, also wants to score with some innovations this year.


There will also be a children’s run for the first time this year.
Image: KAHLBACHER

On Saturday (2 p.m.) there will be a children’s run for the first time, where all children between the ages of five and twelve who are enthusiastic about running can put their sporting talents to the test. Depending on age, the running distances range from 150 to 800 meters. After the run, the folk festival is officially opened with a procession of the Andorf clubs – led by the horse and cart with the beer wagon – from the market town hall to the marquee. Franz Waldenberger, President of the Upper Austrian Chamber of Agriculture, will also be a guest and give the speech. FC Andorf will be taking care of the well-being of visitors again this year. The association has hired well-known and successful bands for entertainment.

Colorful show program

In addition to the opening and the children’s run, fans of horsepower will also meet on Saturday and Sunday. On the one hand, the “Route 66” motorcycle meeting will take place on Saturday from 10.30 a.m., where many bikers will present their vehicles on the old sports field. On the other hand, the first Schärdinger district horse show will take place on Sunday from 10 a.m. Breeding assessment, breed show and a wide variety of activities in riding and driving are part of the colorful show program.

The Andorf folk festival continues colorfully and with variety on the last day, which offers, among other things, the Schärdinger district exhibition of the FIH young breeders. With more than 35 Simmental cows, the breeders will show a cross-section of their work from 9.30 a.m. A performance by the “Akro(e)motion” acrobatic show team then forms the crowning glory of this year’s folk festival.

Admission is free for all events as well as in the marquee and disco tent.

