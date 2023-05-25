Home » Roland Garros | Russian tennis player Sizikova was acquitted of match-fixing charges
Roland Garros | Russian tennis player Sizikova was acquitted of match-fixing charges

Sizikova was detained by the police at Roland Garros in 2021 on suspicion of corruption and organized betting. The reason was the elimination of the Russian tennis player together with the American Madison Brengle in the first round of doubles at the French Open a year earlier.

“After two and a half years of investigation, the prosecutor’s office closed the case in April, stating that criminal prosecution could not be initiated because Miss Sizikova’s guilt could not be proven,” Belot said.

The winner of two doubles tournaments on the WTA circuit, Sizikova, previously filed a lawsuit due to a false accusation, but according to Belot, the case has not yet been closed. Sizikova should also start at this year’s Roland Garros.

