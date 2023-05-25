Home » Simona Halep, desperate appeal to ITIA
Simona Halep, desperate appeal to ITIA

Simona Halep, desperate appeal to ITIA

The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) has again postponed the Sport Resolutions hearing. Simona Halep was due to appear before the independent tribunal in London by May 28, 2023.

Simona Halep, detected with a prohibited substance at the US Open 2022, was provisionally suspended, and on May 19, 2023, ITIA came up with a new charge, the fact that there were “irregularities” in the athlete’s biological passport.

“I proposed that both charges be tried at the same appearance to avoid multiple hearings. For this to happen, we want all parties involved, including the Tribunal, to have sufficient time to process the large amount of evidence in this case. Ultimately, the decision belongs to the Court. Simona Halep will also have the chance to present her arguments in front of the Tribunal”, reads the press release issued by ITIA representatives.

Simona Halep reacted, the message of the former number 1 of the WTA being a desperate one. “Once again, tonight, I am devastated. The ITF (ITIA) postponed my hearing for the third time, again for another month. I have been waiting to be tried since last October. In December I was finally able, thanks to the experts, to prove that the batch of supplements I was using was contaminated, hence the positive test result.

I asked, as the anti-doping regulation provides, for a quick hearing: it’s my right, it’s written in the regulation! Unfortunately the ITF (ITIA) postponed my hearing three times, denied my right to be tried by an Independent Tribunal. It has not allowed me to participate in any tournaments for the past 8 months. Now I know for sure that I will miss the Australian Open, Roland Garros and Wimbledon.

I don’t mention that I lost all the points, the ranking. Not only is it killing my reputation, but I also don’t want to discuss the effects on my mental health. The ITF’s (ITIA) failure to follow the rules regarding the hearing I am requesting is totally disrespectful. I have no more words… Justice delayed is justice forbidden”, wrote Simona Halep on a social network.

