Home Sports Barcelona’s official statement: La Liga President Tebas should resign for perjury. Barcelona has never bought referees.
Sports

Barcelona’s official statement: La Liga President Tebas should resign for perjury. Barcelona has never bought referees.

by admin
Barcelona’s official statement: La Liga President Tebas should resign for perjury. Barcelona has never bought referees.

Original title: Barcelona’s official statement: La Liga President Tebas should resign for perjury. Barcelona has never bought referees

On April 3, Beijing time, FC Barcelona issued an official statement that La Liga President Carlos Tebas gave false testimony to the prosecution in an attempt to frame the club. Barcelona have never bought referees.

Barcelona announcement:

La Liga President Tebas gave false testimony to the prosecution in an attempt to plant the club. Considering the seriousness of the revelations made by the Herald, the club is extremely angry and tired of this situation.

Therefore, we urgently ask the president of La Liga to come out publicly and provide an explanation, not just a tweet on social media to escape public opinion.

As Barcelona president Laporta has said in the past few weeks, Barcelona feel that they have become a victim of media persecution, which never happened: Barcelona never bought referees.

In this harassment, in which some media and commentators are involved with varying degrees of malice, and while La Liga is behind the scenes instigating these attacks on our club, the president of La Liga has only one purpose: to try to set the stage for public opinion before the facts are brought to trial. condemn us.

This is not the first time that the president of La Liga has used his weapon of public opinion to attack Barcelona, ​​but apart from his usual behavior of causing trouble, we never thought that he would plant the blame on Barcelona.

The news released today by “Avantgarde” should arouse the vigilance of all clubs in La Liga, because these actions have nothing to do with the duties assumed by the president of La Liga.

See also  It is revealed that Zeng Fanbo will participate in a total of 10-13 teams for trial training and gain 5.7 kg of muscle after special training – yqqlm

For that reason alone — claiming the right to exercise certain functions beyond the scope of his mandate — Mr. Tebas should resign from his post. However, given his persistent pursuit of Barcelona and his constant display of distaste and antipathy towards our club, we understand that the current La Liga president will continue to insist on harming our club’s interests.Return to Sohu to see more


Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article represent only the author himself. Sohu is an information release platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

You may also like

Football: FIFA again withdraws a World Cup from...

the motivational speech for Pogacar, the triumph and...

Football, Bundesliga: FIFA verdict against 1. FC Köln...

A nursing home assistant against PSV: the story...

There is a threat of disgrace like the...

Bari-Benevento: scarves and smoke bombs, guaranteed success

Schalke – Leverkusen: Fan dies after collapsing in...

Nike presents the new soccer kits for the...

Jinzhong Hexi junior high school students won the...

Saarbrücken wins the Champions League for the first...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy