Original title: Barcelona’s official statement: La Liga President Tebas should resign for perjury. Barcelona has never bought referees

On April 3, Beijing time, FC Barcelona issued an official statement that La Liga President Carlos Tebas gave false testimony to the prosecution in an attempt to frame the club. Barcelona have never bought referees.

Barcelona announcement:

La Liga President Tebas gave false testimony to the prosecution in an attempt to plant the club. Considering the seriousness of the revelations made by the Herald, the club is extremely angry and tired of this situation.

Therefore, we urgently ask the president of La Liga to come out publicly and provide an explanation, not just a tweet on social media to escape public opinion.

As Barcelona president Laporta has said in the past few weeks, Barcelona feel that they have become a victim of media persecution, which never happened: Barcelona never bought referees.

In this harassment, in which some media and commentators are involved with varying degrees of malice, and while La Liga is behind the scenes instigating these attacks on our club, the president of La Liga has only one purpose: to try to set the stage for public opinion before the facts are brought to trial. condemn us.

This is not the first time that the president of La Liga has used his weapon of public opinion to attack Barcelona, ​​but apart from his usual behavior of causing trouble, we never thought that he would plant the blame on Barcelona.

The news released today by “Avantgarde” should arouse the vigilance of all clubs in La Liga, because these actions have nothing to do with the duties assumed by the president of La Liga.

For that reason alone — claiming the right to exercise certain functions beyond the scope of his mandate — Mr. Tebas should resign from his post. However, given his persistent pursuit of Barcelona and his constant display of distaste and antipathy towards our club, we understand that the current La Liga president will continue to insist on harming our club’s interests.Return to Sohu to see more





Editor: