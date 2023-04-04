The cryptocurrency exchange JPEX announced that its JP Planet metaverse game token JPP has been launched on JPEX’s LaunchPad on April 2, and users can subscribe for the first round of lottery.

rootAccording to JPEX’s announcement, JP Planet’s metaverse token JPP will be officially launched on the platform’s LaunchPad at 17:00 on April 2, 2023 for users to subscribe for the first round of lottery. Users can use JPC or USDT for lottery subscription.

JPP will be widely used in JPEX’s Game-Fi and NFT fields

According to the official introduction, in addition to the tokens that can be used for resource purchases and in-game transactions in the upcoming Metaverse game, JPP will also be extended to include NFT, Gami-Fi and even physical foundations.

JPEX plans to create a brand new blockchain-based game. The game will serve as a bridge to integrate metaverse and blockchain technology. In this way, JPEX will have a rich ecosystem based on innovative ideas.

In order to help players enter the Web3 gaming world smoothly, JPEX hopes to give them a cryptocurrency they can trust. This is the reason for the launch of the Metaverse game token called JPP. JPEX will break through in blockchain-based gaming, contributing to decentralized finance, Web3, and the metaverse revolution.

About JPEX

The JPEX digital asset platform holds the MSB Fintrac license in Canada, the MSB financial license issued by FinCEN in the United States, the operating license issued by ASIC in Australia, and the Lithuanian cryptocurrency exchange and wallet operator registration license. At the same time, the encrypted assets of JPEX users will be 100% stored in offline cold wallets. JPEX also provides a financial insurance compensation plan for each user. The maximum protection limit is 75,000 USDT. 90% of the claims protection meets the requirements of international financial regulations, and every platform user with real-name authentication is escorted.

