The mayor of Valledupar, Mello Castro, informed through his social networks that they intensified the operations to combat the accident rates.

“We intensify our operations and road safety campaign in different nerve centers of the city to pprevent accidentscombat illegality in public and private transport”, wrote the president on his social network.

The latest preliminary report from the National Road Safety Observatory, ONSV, indicated that until September 2022, a total of 229 people died from accidents in the Caesar department.

The users who contributed the most to the figures are motorcyclists with 137 victims, followed by drivers of vehicles with 55pedestrians third with 23 and bicycle users fourth with 14.