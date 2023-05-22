Traffic light in Erfurt red for too long: couple has sex in the car

A love-mad couple caused a permanently red traffic light in Erfurt on Sunday. As the Erfurt police announced on Sunday evening, the car of the two stood for an unusually long time with fogged windows in the middle of a traffic light intersection on August-Röbling-Strasse.

Police catch couple having sex

That also called the police on the plan, who wanted to look after the right thing. Officers caught the couple having sex in the car. After being exposed, the couple was “visibly embarrassed,” it said. As a motive, the two stated that they “couldn’t hold back their desire for each other any longer” because the traffic light was broken and didn’t want to switch anymore.