the organizers are considering the Eiffel Tower for the Olympic flame

The organizers of the 2024 Olympic Games (OG) in Paris are studying the possibility of installing the Olympic flame on the Eiffel Tower, a source familiar with the matter told the Reuters news agency on Monday (May 22). Without specifying whether the flame would remain on the Parisian monument for the duration of the sporting event, which will take place from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

This project has been under consideration for two years, she added. The flame cannot be installed at the top of the Eiffel Tower for technical reasons, the source said, as antennas are already at this location.

“The location of the lighting of the flame on the day of the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games is not yet decided”said a spokesperson for Paris 2024, requested by The world.

However, the project has not been denied. The Paris 2024 communication merely declares that the Organizing Committee for the Olympic and Paralympic Games (Cojop) “does not comment on work options on lighting the cauldron during the opening ceremony”.

