Flood in Emilia-Romagna: stop utility bills and free gigabytes from operators

The emergency is still ongoing: there are thousands of displaced people, the roads are blocked due to the collapse of bridges and attempts are being made to stem and divert the rivers. Then yesterday the Emilia-Romagna and Made in Italy F1 Grand Prix should have taken place in Imola, canceled to ensure maximum security and to allow law enforcement agencies to devote themselves entirely to the flood-affected population. The circus donated 1 million euros to the Territorial Security Agency and to the Civil Protection of the Emilia-Romagna Region.

The Italian telephone operators they move in support of inhabitants of Emilia-Romagna affected by flood . Some with timed offers, others instead as in the case of TIM with the installation of emergency radio stations, all are contributing to help those who are still isolated today and are in serious difficulty. Good news also from the Regulatory Authority for Energy, Networks and the Environment (Arera) which has decided to suspend the payment of water, electricity, waste and gas bills .

VODAFONE

The telephone operator makes available Unlimited gigabytes free for one week for customers from the provinces of Bologna, Forlì-Cesena, Ravenna and Rimini. Those who already have an offer with unlimited GIGA will instead always be able to activate the service for free 5G Priority Access for one month. In both cases the offer is offered via SMS (alternatively you can contact 42100), after seven days it will be automatically deactivated.

WINDTRE

Work is underway to restore the network, in some cases emergency generators have been used. For private mobile customers and VAT numbers have been made available Extra GIGA to be used in a month: you don’t have to do anything, activation will take place automatically after receiving the informative SMS. The offer is valid for residents of Bologna, Modena, Reggio Emilia and in the Romagna area (Forlì-Cesena, Ravenna, Rimini).

VERY

The virtual operator offers 100 GB free for one month for residents of the provinces of Bologna, Modena, Reggio Emilia, Forlì-Cesena, Ravenna and Rimini. Customers in these areas are receiving an informative SMS, the offer will be deactivated automatically.

HIT

Kena, like Very, also makes it available to its customers 100 GB to use for a monththe offer concerns residents of the whole Emilia-Romagna region and will then deactivate automatically. TIM’s virtual operator is informing its customers via SMS.

TO.

Vodafone’s virtual operator promotion provides 250 GB to be used within a week from activation. The offer is valid for residents of the provinces of Bologna, Forlì-Cesena, Ravenna and Rimini. The informative SMS explains that the GB are added automatically, just as the offer will automatically be deactivated.

TIM

The telco has sent emergency vehicles with radio stations to restore the signal to Sant’Agata sul Santerno and Faenza. This made it possible to reactivate the connections with the still isolated communities and to remedy the problems that arose after the breakage of three mobile radio sites damaged by water and mud.