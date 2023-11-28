Tragedy in Maní, he murdered his romantic partner and committed suicide

On a farm in the Santa María village of the Municipality of Maní, a tragedy occurred that left two people dead.

According to the Police, upon arriving at the scene they found the body of Zulma Cecilia Ferrer García, 44 years old, and in the same property the body of Cornelio Apolinar Beltrán, 53 years old, both with gunshot wounds (shotgun).

Police information shows that a situation of domestic violence occurred in the home that led to the tragedy, where Cornelio shot Cecilia twice, first in the chest and later in the head, then took his own life with the same gun. shotgun.

The 22 caliber weapon, cartridges and other evidence were collected by the authorities, in the same way it was confirmed that Apolinar Beltrán had entries in the Oral Accusatory Criminal System, SPOA, for the crime of personal injury.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

