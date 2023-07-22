Tragic Death of Girl with Rare Chromosomal Disorder Highlights Negligence in School Transportation

Tragedy Strikes: Child with Rare Disorder Dies in School Bus Incident

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP – In a shocking turn of events, a young girl with a rare chromosomal disorder lost her life when a preventable incident occurred during her commute to school. Fajr Williams, who required special care due to her condition, was taken to the Franklin Township school on Monday, July 17. However, what should have been a routine journey turned into a deadly misfortune.

According to authorities, the incident took place on the road, where the girl’s wheelchair slipped, and the belt she was holding became tightly wrapped around her throat, suffocating her. The tragic accident, which could have been easily prevented, has left the community grieving and searching for answers.

Najmah Nash, Fajr Williams’ mother, received a distressing call a little after 9 a.m., informing her that her daughter was receiving emergency care at Claremont Elementary School, just a 15-minute drive from their home. However, despite the prompt response, it was too late. Fajr was admitted to the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit, where she tragically passed away.

Authorities have now turned their attention to Amanda Dávila, the caregiver responsible for Fajr’s transportation. It is alleged that Dávila was distracted during the journey, engrossed in her cell phone and wearing headphones. As a result, she failed to notice the incident until it was too late. Somerset County Attorney John P. McDonald wasted no time in taking action, announcing that Dávila has been charged with second-degree manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a child. She is currently in custody at the Somerset County Jail awaiting a hearing.

Naturally, the parents of Fajr Williams are devastated by the loss of their daughter. Najmah Nash expressed her frustration over a lack of information from the transportation company, Montauk, stating, “There is a video that I have yet to see.” The grieving mother emphasized the responsibility that bus companies serving children with disabilities hold, stating, “They have lives on their hands.”

Mali Williams, the victim’s father, echoed the sentiment, adding, “We want justice for Fajr.” He described the heartbreaking image of his daughter fighting for her life, unable to speak or defend herself against the tragic accident.

As the community mourns the loss of this young life, it is clear that actions need to be taken to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future. The investigation into Fajr Williams’ death will undoubtedly shed light on any negligence or lapses in protocol, but for now, her family and friends are left grappling with their grief and the unanswered question of why this tragedy had to happen.

