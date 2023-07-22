Home » Destroyed roads prevent the arrival of urban buses to the neighborhoods – Crónica
Destroyed roads prevent the arrival of urban buses to the neighborhoods – Crónica

Urban buses cannot reach the neighborhoods due to the poor state of the roads.

Residents of some peripheral neighborhoods denounce that the urban transport buses are not reaching their destinations; According to the “Ciudad de Loja” Transport Consortium, the terrible state of the roads makes it difficult to work properly.

Situation

Marco García, a resident of the Virgenpamba neighborhood, to the north of the city, pointed out that for a week urban transport has been affected because the units are not arriving in the neighborhood and remain in the Chinguilanchi sector.

“This situation is worrying because producers have to walk long distances with their crops to take them to the markets, and the residents have to walk long distances to get to their homes,” he said.

Amelia Reyes, also a resident, stated that the most affected are children and the elderly. “They must walk, at the present time, in the rain — causing them to get sick,” she emphasized.

road

The representatives of the Consortium of Carriers “City of Loja” are aware of this situation. According to the administrator Diego Guerrero Ordoñez, the entity has enough units to provide the service, giving 90% coverage to the neighborhoods. The problem arises from the poor condition of the roads in different sectors and since they are heavy vehicles, they cannot circulate through these arteries.

For example, “the whole week we have not provided the service to the Virgenpamba neighborhood because the buses cannot get there given that the road, passing the place of the transfer of the Electric Company, is in terrible condition, the units skid and are destroyed. We only go as far as a certain place where there is a wide space,” he said.

However, there are other places such as Zalapa, Jipiro Mirador, among others, when it rains it is impossible to circulate due to the same problem (lack of road maintenance), so he called on the authorities of these neighborhoods to unite and ask the Municipality of Loja to fix these roads with a motor grader and roller, added to this, the cleaning of the ditches so that, when it rains, the water does not circulate along the road and destroy it. (YO)

