Safe moped, 600 students at road safety education school – Trentino AA/S

Safe moped, 600 students at road safety education school – Trentino AA/S

A total of 1030 students are involved in two days

(ANSA) – TRENTO, MARCH 15 – The second day of Safe Motor ended today, the activity designed by the local police to allow middle school kids to safely experience driving a vehicle. From Monday 13 to Friday 24 March, 600 third-year middle school students will be able to practice with a protected and suitably cordoned off course set up for the occasion in Piazza Dante.

In all, 1030 students involved took part in the theoretical lessons preparatory to the road test: 47 classes for a total of 9 schools – the Aldeno middle school, the Archiepiscopal college and the Bresadola, Bronzetti-Segantini, Maria Ausiliatrice institutes , Giovanni Pascoli, Savino Pedrolli and the Institute of the Sacred Heart. (HANDLE).

