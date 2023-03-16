news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TRENTO, MARCH 15 – The second day of Safe Motor ended today, the activity designed by the local police to allow middle school kids to safely experience driving a vehicle. From Monday 13 to Friday 24 March, 600 third-year middle school students will be able to practice with a protected and suitably cordoned off course set up for the occasion in Piazza Dante.



In all, 1030 students involved took part in the theoretical lessons preparatory to the road test: 47 classes for a total of 9 schools – the Aldeno middle school, the Archiepiscopal college and the Bresadola, Bronzetti-Segantini, Maria Ausiliatrice institutes , Giovanni Pascoli, Savino Pedrolli and the Institute of the Sacred Heart. (HANDLE).

