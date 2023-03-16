Securities Times News , Galaxy Securities pointed out that the completion end is accelerating, and the demand for consumer building materials is expected to recover quickly. From January to February 2023, the retail sales of consumer goods of construction and decoration materials decreased by 0.90% year-on-year, and the rate of decline narrowed by 5.30 percentage points compared with the end of 2022. As a consumer building material product in the real estate post-cycle sector, benefiting from the recovery of the completed real estate area, its market demand has increased significantly. It is expected that the follow-up completion end will continue to pick up, and the demand for consumer building materials will continue to increase. In addition, the expansion of financing channels for real estate companies will help alleviate the financial pressure of real estate companies, and at the same time ease the pressure on payment of construction material suppliers. We are optimistic about leading companies in the subdivision of consumer building materials. Consumer building materials recommend leading enterprises in the industry with advantages in scale and product quality, such as Oriental Yuhong, Gongyuan, Jianlang Hardware, Weixing New Materials, Keshun, and BNBM.

Disclaimer: The Securities Times strives for truthful and accurate information, and the content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice, so operate at your own risk

