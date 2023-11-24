A former Egyptian national team player praises Morocco’s performance

Hespress Sports Photo: AFP Hesport – Amal Lak EidFriday 24 November 2023 – 04:20

Former Egyptian international, Hassan Mostafa, expressed his dissatisfaction with the way those in charge of national team affairs in Egypt are organizing the workshops to build a national team capable of facing immediate challenges, including the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations finals, taking into account the preparation of a generation capable of taking up the torch of defending the national team’s colors in the future, as he is working on. This is the Moroccan national team currently.

Hassan Mustafa said, in a television interview on the “ETC” channel, that when he sees the Moroccan team now, he regrets the Egyptian team, adding, “We do not have any professional players at the high level except Mohamed Salah and Mohamed Elneny, while teams like Morocco find that they have a large number “One of the professionals in the biggest leagues.”

The same spokesman continued, “The Moroccan national team is constantly renewing its composition, and most of its players practice in foreign leagues, with the exception of two or three local names.. How many professionals does Egypt have? Then there is a group of naturalized players residing abroad. Is there follow-up on them by the Egyptian Federation? “This narrows the circle of choice to match the current challenges with preparing for the future.”

The former player for Zamalek and Al-Ahly added, “The problem in Egypt is that we do not have professional players in major leagues, nor players in the age groups who can be prepared to become pillars of the first team in the future. We face a problem in preparing a new generation to replace the current generation.”

The same spokesman added: “We can benefit from two or three players from the Olympic team and try to include them in the first team… but what about the rest of the Sunni groups… are there any results?”

These statements came within the framework of a discussion about the challenges facing the Egyptian national team coach, and whether he should choose a list that includes experienced players to participate in the African Cup of Nations or the necessity of vaccinating the “Pharaohs” with young players to prepare them for the 2026 World Cup finals in the event of obtaining a card to participate in the edition. Coming from the World Cup.

