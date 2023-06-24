Home » Chocó: 79% of the confinements and the second with the most displacements
News

Chocó: 79% of the confinements and the second with the most displacements

by admin
Chocó: 79% of the confinements and the second with the most displacements

Chocó is the department with the most confinements so far in 2023, since it registered 70 events of the 89 that are counted throughout the country; that is to say, it represents 79% of the total of this type of violations to the human rights of the communities.

Other departments with the presence of illegal armed groups, which register this type of situation are Arauca and Cauca with six events each; Valle del Cauca, five, and Nariño, two.

This was announced from Quibdó, the capital of Chocó, by the Ombudsman, Carlos Camargo Assis, during the presentation of the report ‘The State of Forced Human Mobility 2022’, a document that details the number and location of the confinements, the displacements and risks.

“It is urgent to warn that the communities prefer to confine themselves to displacement, and the reason is that the emergency care provided by the State is not good and is not delivered in a timely manner,” explained Carlos Camargo Assis.

The confinement of communities has been a constant in the last two years. While in 2022 there were 92 events between January 1 and June 20, in the same period of 2023 89 were registered. So far this year, 103 communities have been confined, the equivalent of 5,825 families.

“Communities are forced to remain practically sequestered in their territories, being left in the middle of clashes between illegal armed groups, which are the cause of the risks, threats and accusations”, stressed the Ombudsman.

In 2023, also at the country level, the main causes of confinement were related to the increase in the presence of illegal armed groups, with 47 events; confrontations, 32; threats, seven, and finally, one event due to an armed strike.

See also  Top-level policies in the field of traditional Chinese medicine continue to grasp what development opportunities the industry needs to grasp_sina news

“These are the cold figures that we must deliver and with which we hope to draw the attention of the State authorities so as not to allow events such as confinement to become landscape, without the State addressing the violations against the communities in a timely and effective manner” , assured the Ombudsman.

In the socialization of the report, Carlos Camargo Assis also revealed that so far this year there have been 59 massive displacements in Colombia, which is equivalent to 18,755 people. Chocó is the second department with the most trips, with 12 events; the first is Nariño, who reports 20.

Finally, in addition to the forced displacement of the communities, the Ombudsman drew the National Government’s attention to the forced displacement of mayors, councilors, teachers, and other public officials from their territories, due to threats from illegal armed groups.

“There it is fundamental that the national, departmental and municipal authorities take the necessary measures to defend the institutionality of the State and prevent the violent ones from continuing to gain ground,” the Ombudsman pointed out.

You may also like

XXIV Central American and Caribbean Sports Games inaugurated...

Bus drivers are the cause of traffic jams...

Elder Andersen encourages teachers to teach and witness...

El Salvador inaugurates the XXIV Central American and...

The flowers that adorn the San Pedro

Investigate risks and hidden dangers and carry out...

In Parma, sustainable construction with the recovery of...

President Nayib Bukele on the opening of the...

Cyber ​​Monday opened the door of commerce for...

ANPR public notice – Support for municipalities for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy