From Weah to Thuram, the children of football

Two great sons of art very close to Serie A, the championship in which their fathers imposed themselves. Today Marcus Thuram, son of the former Juventus player Lilian, has found an agreement with Inter, while Timothy Weah, son of the Rossoneri legend George, will go to Juve for 12 million and with a five-year contract. But there are many stories “from father to son”, even less known: from Federico Redondo to Ronaldinho jr, passing through the “little” Gullit and Klinsmann. Here’s who they are and where they play

