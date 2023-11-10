Tragic Deaths of Nicaraguan Immigrants in the United States: Two Men Die After Arriving on Humanitarian Parole

Two Nicaraguans who arrived in the United States on humanitarian parole have tragically died in recent weeks, prompting concerns about the safety of migrants seeking a better life in the country.

Cesar Moreno Ponce, 46, who arrived in the USA on humanitarian parole 45 days ago, passed away in Washington, according to the migrant aid organization Texas Nicaraguan Community (TNC). Moreno Ponce had come to the United States to work and was reportedly excited about the opportunities he had found. His sudden death has shocked his family and the Nicaraguan community.

Similarly, 25-year-old Roberto Ampié Sánchez, another individual who benefitted from humanitarian parole, was involved in a fatal accident in Miami, Florida, on November 4th. Ampié Sánchez, also from Matagalpa, had arrived in the United States on humanitarian parole in August. The tragic incident has sparked concerns about the safety of migrants in the country.

The deaths of Moreno Ponce and Ampié Sánchez have raised questions about the risks faced by Nicaraguan migrants seeking new opportunities in the United States. According to the TNC, the number of deaths of Nicaraguans en route to or in the United States has increased this year, with at least 139 reported deaths between January and October 2023, a 20% increase compared to the same period last year.

The situation is also shedding light on the challenges faced by individuals who arrive in the United States on humanitarian parole, as they often struggle to navigate an unfamiliar environment and find stable employment.

The American Embassy reported that as of September 30, 2023, 44,298 applications for humanitarian parole for Nicaraguans had been approved, with 38,070 already in the United States. It is unclear what measures are in place to ensure the safety and well-being of these individuals once they arrive in the country.

The deaths of Moreno Ponce and Ampié Sánchez have underscored the need for greater support and resources for Nicaraguan migrants who are seeking a better life in the United States. As the migrant aid organization continues to raise awareness about the risks faced by these individuals, it is hoped that steps will be taken to address the challenges and ensure the safety of those who arrive on humanitarian parole.

