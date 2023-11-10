Home » Thailand Turns to Iran for Assistance in Hostage Crisis: A Dangerous Game?
Thai Prime Minister Says Thai Hostages in Gaza Are Alive

Thailand Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin announced on Monday that the Thai government has evidence, in the form of photographs, proving that Thai workers kidnapped in Gaza by Hamas are still alive after the October 7 attack in Israel. The official count of hostages stands at 24, while 34 Thais have been reported killed and 19 injured. Thavisin assured reporters that the negotiation efforts to secure the release of hostages are still ongoing.

Assisting in the efforts is Iran, known for its lucrative dealings in the hostage business. Thai officials held a meeting with Hamas officials in Tehran on October 26, where they were given assurances that the Thai hostages would be released at the “appropriate time.” Areepen Uttarasin, who led the negotiation team, reported that Hamas officials had not provided a specific date for the release but stated they were looking for the right moment and assured him they were taking good care of the hostages.

Recent history has shown a troubling pattern in Thailand’s dealings with Iranian terrorism. In March 1994, Thai authorities thwarted a plot to bomb the Israeli embassy, arresting an Iranian national in the process. Several other incidents have demonstrated Iran’s involvement in terrorist activities in Thailand, such as the discovery of bomb-making materials in 2012. In November 2020, Thailand released three Iranians after Iran freed a detained Australian academic, raising concerns about Iran’s “hostage diplomacy.”

Thailand’s approach is not unique; other countries, including some in Europe, seek Iran’s help in releasing their citizens held captive in Gaza. While such actions may lead to the release of hostages, they also create the potential for further hostage-taking. Dr. Kylie Moore-Gilbert, an academic who was detained in Iran, has condemned the practice of “hostage diplomacy.”

Allowing Iran to take advantage of its relationship with terrorist groups like Hamas and ISIS could lead to further aggression by Iran in the region and beyond, threatening the stability of the United States, NATO, Europe, and democratic countries worldwide.

