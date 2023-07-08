Tragic Industrial Accident Claims Life of El Paso Trucker: Investigation Underway

Headline: Trucker Crushed to Death in Industrial Accident at El Paso Facility

Subtitle: Community rallies to support grieving family as investigation continues

El Paso, Texas – An El Paso trucker tragically lost his life in a devastating industrial accident on Thursday afternoon. Servando Beltrán, 57, was crushed to death by his own tractor and trailer while maneuvering around the unit at Sky Transportation Services facilities. The incident occurred at approximately 4:41 pm at 12350 Mercantil.

Authorities revealed that investigations have commenced into the accident, with federal employment authorities, the Office of the Medical Examiner, and the Texas Department of Public Safety lending their assistance. Preliminary findings indicate that the tractor-trailer and trailer inadvertently backed up, trapping Beltrán against another parked trailer, leading to the fatal outcome.

The news of Beltrán’s untimely death has left the local community shocked and deeply saddened. As the investigation unfolds, the community has joined hands to support the grieving family during this difficult time. In an effort to provide their beloved patriarch with a dignified farewell, Beltrán’s daughter, Alexandra, has launched a GoFundMe campaign seeking financial help to transport her father’s body to Ciudad Juárez for a proper wake and ceremony.

In a heartfelt plea shared on the campaign page, Alexandra expressed her emotions, stating, “Hello, I hope you are well. With tears in my eyes, I am doing this campaign because yesterday, unfortunately, my dad ‘cheva’ went through a terrible accident, losing his life instantly.” She goes on to request the community’s assistance, whether through monetary donations or prayers, as the family copes with this devastating loss. The campaign aims to offer Beltrán’s loved ones the support they need during this difficult time.

The tragedy has deeply impacted the community, with numerous individuals expressing their condolences and sympathies to the Beltrán family. The El Paso community is urged to rally around the family and offer their support in any way possible.

To donate to the Beltrán family’s GoFundMe campaign and help provide a dignified farewell for Servando, interested individuals can visit the official donation page. Every contribution, no matter the size, will go a long way in assisting the family during their time of grief.

As the investigation unfolds, federal employment authorities, the Office of the Medical Examiner, and the Texas Department of Public Safety remain committed to uncovering the circumstances that led to this tragic accident. The authorities have not provided a timeframe for the investigation’s completion.

The community is urged to respect the family’s privacy during this challenging period and to keep them in their thoughts and prayers. The grief-stricken family will undoubtedly rely on the unwavering support of the community as they navigate the aftermath of this devastating industrial accident.

The death of Servando Beltrán serves as a stark reminder of the risks involved in the transportation industry, prompting the need for enhanced safety measures to prevent such accidents in the future.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

