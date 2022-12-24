The reporter learned from China Railway Shanghai Bureau Group Co., Ltd. that the 2023 Spring Festival travel season will start on January 7 and end on February 15, a total of 40 days. From April 24, train tickets for the first day of the 2023 Spring Festival Transport will be officially on sale.

The 2023 Spring Festival holiday is from January 21 (New Year’s Eve) to 27 (the sixth day of the first month), a total of 7 days. According to the pre-sale rules of passenger tickets, train tickets for January 19 (twelfth lunar month) can be sold on January 5, train tickets for January 20 (twelfth lunar month) can be sold on January 6, and train tickets for January 20 (twelfth lunar month) can be sold on January 7. Train tickets will be sold on January 21 (New Year’s Eve); and holiday return train tickets will be on sale from January 13 (January 27, the sixth day of the first lunar month). Passengers and friends can prepare tickets in advance according to their personal itinerary arrangements.

The railway department reminds ticket-buying passengers that the starting time of online ticket sales at different railway stations is different. Passengers need to check the specific time of ticket purchase according to the station where they purchased tickets, and prepare in advance to avoid missing the first time to buy tickets. (Fan Kelong)

(Editors in charge: Ou Kai, Li Kuo)

