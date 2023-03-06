The new course on the training, management and conservation of IT documents organized by AgID, in collaboration with Formez, as part of the “Italia Login – The citizen’s house” project will start on January 30 and will continue throughout the month of February. .

This new training cycle aims to strengthen basic knowledge on the subject of IT documents, their formation and how they can be managed and stored through document management and storage systems.

The course, which will last a total of 10 hours and will take place entirely online, is divided into 5 modules, with the use of self-learning content (such as tutorials and in-depth materials), a self-assessment test and 4 webinars lasting one ‘now each.

The program

In particular, the first module will provide an overview of the various aspects of the document: standards, formats, accessibility criteria and signatures; the second module will describe the cornerstones of an efficient document flow management system, from acquisition methods to access; the third will illustrate the basic steps for creating an archive – from classification to files – and the Management Manual; the fourth will indicate the requirements of a conservation system, the processes and the relative roles; finally, the fifth module will summarize the security, technological and organizational criteria, as well as the requirements of the applications supporting a document management system.

How to sign up

You can sign up until 8.30 on 30 January: in the afternoon of the same day, a message will be sent to subscribers with instructions for accessing the e-learning platform.

Formez will also issue a certificate of attendance to those who have completed the activities for the equivalent of at least 8 hours out of 10, corresponding to 80% of the total number of hours.

Further information is available in dedicated page of the Pa del Formez Events website.