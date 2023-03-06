Superstar Luka Modric continues his career in the Croatian national team at the age of 37. The world footballer of 2018 is in the squad for the World Cup third place for the European Championship qualifiers against Wales and Turkey at the end of March. The captain is already Croatia’s record player with 161 caps.

Before the World Cup, Modric had toyed with resigning if he won the title. That didn’t happen, even though Croatia, after second place in Russia in 2018, convinced again by reaching the semi-finals again.