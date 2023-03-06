Home Sports Modric continues career in the national team
Sports

Modric continues career in the national team

by admin
Modric continues career in the national team

Superstar Luka Modric continues his career in the Croatian national team at the age of 37. The world footballer of 2018 is in the squad for the World Cup third place for the European Championship qualifiers against Wales and Turkey at the end of March. The captain is already Croatia’s record player with 161 caps.

Before the World Cup, Modric had toyed with resigning if he won the title. That didn’t happen, even though Croatia, after second place in Russia in 2018, convinced again by reaching the semi-finals again.

See also  «The World Cup? We will not play to place ourselves The young girls are coming, I will have to run twice as much "

You may also like

PICTURE: Hockey “VAR”, electric roller skating, hostesses. People...

Football: Lazio; Sarri, victory with Napoli dangerous for...

Marta Kostyuk refuses to shake hands with Russia’s...

Okál will once again help the Brno hockey...

Kean expelled and insulted. The brother on Instagram:...

Giants, Daniel Jones contract talks continue; Eagles’ ‘push...

After 3 years, the Shougang men’s basketball team...

Disappeared in Majorca | The Civil Guard searches...

FOOTBALL ONLINE: Sparta vs. Slavia. B-class derby for...

1.3 million viewers watching the Bahrain GP on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy