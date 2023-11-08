Transcor LP Defends Contract with Dominican Republic Amid Suspension

Transcor LP Defends Contract with INTRANT in the Dominican Republic

The North American business group, Transcor LP, has made its way to the Dominican Republic to address the suspension of the contract signed by its partner company, Transore Latam, with the National Institute of Traffic and Land Transportation (INTRANT). The contract was for the improvement of the Traffic Control Center and the traffic light network of Greater Santo Domingo, but was suspended by the General Directorate of Public Procurement.

In a press release, the company emphasized its extensive experience in traffic control and technological innovation, vowing to defend the honor of the company and inform the Dominican society that they are a leader in providing advanced technological solutions for mobility and transportation systems.

Ray Cuesta, vice president of Traffic Solutions and Road Technology at Transcor LP, was joined by executive advisors, Joonho J. Lee and Jim MacDonald, to demonstrate the company’s ability and experience. They highlighted the ambitious nature of the project and the cutting-edge technological advancements being implemented in the Dominican Republic.

Cuesta stated that the project places the Dominican Republic at the forefront of international standards for traffic management. He also emphasized the importance of integrating regulation devices from different providers into a traffic management technological solution, preventing the waste of public money and protecting assets of the Dominican State.

The company expressed disappointment with the decisions made by the General Directorate of Public Procurement and Contracting, stating that it affects the company’s international prestige and ongoing research and development projects in the field of mobility and traffic technology.

Pedro Padovani, manager of Transcore Latam, was mentioned as being involved in an unfair situation when his professionalism was questioned. Despite this, the company remains committed to legality, transparency, and the continuous improvement of mobility, traffic, and road safety systems.

Transcor LP has vowed to act decisively to safeguard its integrity and that of its partners against any act that seeks to undermine the principles by which they are governed.

This statement comes in the wake of the suspension of the contract by the General Directorate of Public Procurement and Contracting, underlining the ongoing legal and reputational challenges faced by the company.

