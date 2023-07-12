Transforming Tanchang Village: Building the First Waterfall in West Beijing at Low Cost

“The First Yongding River Green Development Forum” Visits Tanchang Village to Build the First Waterfall in West Beijing at Low Cost

Tanchang Village in West Beijing, known for its “ecological background,” has been promoting green and high-quality transformation in the region. As part of the “Ecological Licensing” strategy, the village has been included in the low-carbon pilot projects of Mentougou District.

During the first Yongding River Green Development Forum, a reporter from Beijing Youth Daily visited Tanchang Village and neighboring Baihutou Village to study their low-carbon practices. Tanchang Village, located in the shallow mountains of Mentougou District, has undergone a remarkable transformation from an imperial charcoal base to a low-carbon pilot eco-village.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Tanchang Village has embraced the concept of “clear water and lush mountains are golden mountains and silver mountains” to improve the ecological quality of the area while retaining its “ecological background.” This concept has led to a “double guarantee and win-win” situation where both the ecological background and the villagers’ benefits are protected.

One of the village’s achievements in ecological upgrading is the transformation of a smelly ditch into the Bishuitang Dam. Through dredging and water retention measures, the village has improved its water resources and created water landscapes. The village has invested 6 million yuan to green and beautify various areas, including the Fitness Plaza and Longtan Reservoir, resulting in a significant improvement in the ecological environment.

The village has also focused on creating an ice waterfall at a low cost. Taking advantage of its natural spring water resources, the village has successfully pumped the water up the mountain, allowing it to freeze naturally and form a stunning icefall in the Shenquan Gorge. This low-carbon practice not only contributes to tourism development but also nourishes vegetation and water resources in the area.

The ice waterfall has become a popular attraction, attracting 110,000 visitors during the four months it is open each year. This generates a revenue of 3.6 million yuan for the Shenquanxia Scenic Area. The total cost of building the ice waterfall is 1 million yuan, making it a profitable endeavor for the village.

Tanchang Village’s success in green and low-carbon development has made tourism a pillar industry. With the growth of the Shenquanxia Scenic Area, the village has seen rapid development in its homestay and catering industries. Currently, there are 28 homestay households in the village that can accommodate visitors.

The village continues to implement Mentougou District’s development strategy of ecological establishment, cultural prosperity, and technological strength. It has embraced energy-saving measures, promoted the use of clean energy, and converted all heating methods from coal to electricity.

Tanchang Village’s commitment to green and low-carbon practices has not only improved the ecological environment but also boosted the overall transformation and development of the region. With its scenic beauty and sustainable practices, Tanchang Village is leading the way in green and high-quality transformation.

