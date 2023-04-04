The preliminary investigation will be transferred to Quito, the Prosecutor announced.

The State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) opened a preliminary investigation for the alleged crime of the murder of Rubén Cherres that occurred on March 31, 2023 in Punta Blanca (Santa Elena Peninsula).

The announcement was made by Diana Salazar, head of the Prosecutor’s Office during her appearance at the Transparency Commission and Citizen Participation of the National Assemblytoday April 4, 2023, who, in the face of several questions from the members of this legislative committee that Cherres would be part of the alleged “Albanian mafia”, clarified that this hypothesis is still part of the investigative heritage, so it cannot yet be reached to draw conclusions.

The preliminary investigation of this case will be transferred to the city of Quito “due to the magnitude and importance of the facts,” said the prosecutor. The Transnational Organized Crime Unit will handle the case.

Cherres was being investigated within an alleged corruption scheme called “Encuentro” that the Prosecutor’s Office opened in January 2023. An arrest warrant issued on January 21, 2023 by a competent judge weighed on him. (SC)

