Transportation between Chocó and Risaralda resumed, with Army escort

On May 19, members of the ELN guerrilla burned two passenger buses of the Flota Occidental company on the Tadó-Pereira highway, in the Playa de Oro sector. Six days later, on May 25, they burned another passenger bus in the same road, in the village of Bochoromá (between El Tabor and Playa de Oro).

As a result of these terrorist acts, from that date the transportation companies decided to suspend the service, affecting about 450 daily travelers.

However, and after dialogues between the Chocó and Risaralda authorities, security was strengthened in this national road corridor and transportation was resumed, which, for the moment, will be accompanied by an Army escort.

“We have already reactivated the routes from Quibdó to Pereira, and we would do the accompaniment punctually from the section leaving Quibdó with the punctual accompaniment and escort, to the municipality of Pueblo Rico; We are going to provide punctual accompaniment at the time and on the route that they consider and the buses of these companies will be escorted in a caravan,” said Lieutenant Colonel Carlos Mauricio Salas, commander of the San Mateo de Risaralda Battalion.

And he added: “We will be at six checkpoints that will be distributed from Santa Cecilia to Pueblo Rico.”