Home » Transportation between Chocó and Risaralda resumed, with Army escort
News

Transportation between Chocó and Risaralda resumed, with Army escort

by admin
Transportation between Chocó and Risaralda resumed, with Army escort

On May 19, members of the ELN guerrilla burned two passenger buses of the Flota Occidental company on the Tadó-Pereira highway, in the Playa de Oro sector. Six days later, on May 25, they burned another passenger bus in the same road, in the village of Bochoromá (between El Tabor and Playa de Oro).

As a result of these terrorist acts, from that date the transportation companies decided to suspend the service, affecting about 450 daily travelers.

However, and after dialogues between the Chocó and Risaralda authorities, security was strengthened in this national road corridor and transportation was resumed, which, for the moment, will be accompanied by an Army escort.

“We have already reactivated the routes from Quibdó to Pereira, and we would do the accompaniment punctually from the section leaving Quibdó with the punctual accompaniment and escort, to the municipality of Pueblo Rico; We are going to provide punctual accompaniment at the time and on the route that they consider and the buses of these companies will be escorted in a caravan,” said Lieutenant Colonel Carlos Mauricio Salas, commander of the San Mateo de Risaralda Battalion.

And he added: “We will be at six checkpoints that will be distributed from Santa Cecilia to Pueblo Rico.”

See also  Many people were held accountable for the local clustered epidemic in Hongfuyuan community, Changping, Beijing

You may also like

Desert Consulates is reaching important markets

Queen Letizia has an agenda in Valle and...

How Bitcoin Can Help Secure Proof-of-Stake Blockchain Protocols...

The Lions settle for a goalless draw against...

Rescued girls confirmed that Wilson was with them

the reactions of passersby to the disappearance of...

Another bittersweet feast! – OujdaCity

Captured for manufacturing, trafficking and possession of firearms

Farewell to Berlusconi, protagonist of Italian history.

Gimhae Startup Forum launched… Revitalization of innovative start-up...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy