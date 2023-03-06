After the end of the corona pandemic, the tourism industry is optimistic again. (Rainer Jensen/picture alliance)

The world‘s largest travel fair will be officially opened in the evening by Federal Economics Minister Habeck. From Tuesday to Thursday, exhibitors from more than 180 countries present themselves at the Berlin exhibition center. Guest country is Georgia. In contrast to the pre-Corona years, the ITB is only open to trade visitors. In the past two years, the travel fair was only held online.

In the morning, the German Travel Association will provide information on the situation in the German tourism industry. Surveys by the research community Holidays and Travel indicate that the number of holiday trips could reach or even exceed the level before the corona pandemic. The researchers attribute this to catch-up effects.

This message was broadcast on Deutschlandfunk on March 6th, 2023.