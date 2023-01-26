On the morning of the fifth day of the first month of the lunar calendar, outside the gate of the Beijing Wildlife Park in Yufa Town, Daxing District, “Fu Man Beijing, Spring Celebrates Shenzhou”, “Traveling in the South of Beijing to See the New Year, and Traditional Flowers to Celebrate the New Year” Yufa Town Rabbit New Year Series The event officially kicked off with the sound of gongs and drums from Wu Quaozi in Taiziwu Village, a national intangible cultural heritage project. More than 50 representatives of anti-epidemic workers from the front line of fighting the new crown epidemic in Yufa Town also came to the scene as special guests to experience this cultural feast together. A reporter from Beijing Youth Daily saw at the scene that there were not only wonderful and lively Wuqianzi, but also the dragon dance brought by Ximagezhuang Village, the stilt performance brought by Shifa Village, and the Wuqianzi team members flying golden cymbals. , four long dragons shuttling back and forth, and stilt athletes flashing around, won rounds of applause from the guests and audience. Although the event started at 10:30, early in the morning, many people who had learned about the event rushed to the scene early in order to occupy a good position and enjoy the Wujiaozi, stilts, and dancers at a closer distance. These performances full of Chinese traditional cultural characteristics. An audience member said: “In the past few years during the Spring Festival, it has been difficult to see such a concentrated traditional flower show performance. I saw the pre-heating promotion before, and I just counted the days and waited to see it. Although it has been a few years, the performance level has not changed. The old taste has not changed, this is the feeling of Chinese New Year!” It is understood that Yufa Town, as the “Hometown of Chinese Folk Culture and Art”, has always had a tradition of holding flower shows during the Spring Festival. There are many kinds of folk traditional culture. The Jingnan New Year Cultural Temple Fair in the Spring Festival of 2019 attracted tens of thousands of viewers from Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei to watch live, and the online live broadcast on China’s Internet exceeded 2 million. After ten years of inheritance, protection and development, Yufa Town has successively established more than 80 folk art teams under the leadership of the national intangible cultural heritage “Prince Wuwu Quaozi” project. The land is once again full of vitality, and Yufa Town will also win the title of “Hometown of Chinese Folk Culture and Art” for the third time in 2022. After a lapse of three years, the traditional flower festival in Yufa Town, where the restart button was pressed, can be described as full of sincerity and full of New Year flavor. From the fifth day to the tenth day of the first lunar month, tourists can enjoy the folk traditional flower show every morning. At the same time, a folk tourism exhibition area and a rabbit-themed photo punching area are also arranged on the site, making this cultural feast more diverse and suitable for the whole family. Jointly participate in the Spring Festival leisure life. This series of exhibition activities, combining the display of folk culture and art with the promotion of pastoral leisure tourism, is an important practice for Yufa Town to demonstrate the charm of the region and stimulate economic vitality through cultural activities. It is understood that Yufa Town has always adhered to the idea of ​​integrated development of agriculture and tourism in recent years, giving full play to the leading role of the government, developing rural tourism projects according to local conditions, adhering to “one policy for one village, one product for one village”, and revitalizing rural tourism resources. Rural tourism attractions such as the thousand-mu facility agricultural park and Dongmagezhuang Strawberry Demonstration Garden highlighted in this event are high-quality projects produced under this background. The characteristic elements of rural tourism development such as sightseeing and picking, farming experience, leisure and health preservation , under the nourishment of the fertile soil of Jingnan culture, it bears more abundant fruits. Li Yanmei, Director of the Propaganda Department of Yufa Town, said that with the increasing number of inbound and outbound flights at Daxing International Airport, the opportunity for the rapid development of the tourism industry in the area around the airport has come. In the next step of work, Yufa Town will identify its location and give full play to its characteristics. Through more forms of exploration and practice, it will play a good first move. Relying on Beijing Daxing International Airport and Beijing Daxing Wildlife Park to drive the development of regional folk tourism and realize the “long vine” “Jie melon” development model, gradually forming Yufa’s own characteristic cultural tourism brand, striving to create a new landmark of Beijing-South characteristic tourism with different perceptions and experiences, so as to build a “Yufa model” that promotes rural revitalization through cultural tourism . Text/Reporter Pu Changting

