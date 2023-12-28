Coupe du Togo/ Agaza -AS OTR : Ametokodo Messan satisfait – Football au Togo

AS OTR qualified for the quarter-finals of the 2023-2024 Togo Cup after its brilliant 3-0 victory against Agaza de Lomé this Wednesday, December 27, 2023. After the victory, the technician of the AS OTR Ametokodo Messan did not miss the opportunity to speak to the press.

“We prepared well because we have just come off a defeat in the league so this next match we cannot lose. We are doomed to win. That’s why we prepared well for this match”Ametokodo suggested from the outset before deploring the clumsiness of his attackers during the meeting.

“We could have scored more. If we have chances, we have to score. We can’t say we scored three goals and it’s over. It could happen that in the last ten minutes Agaza equalizes. So if we have chances we have to score,” he added.

