In Florida, the US removed works by Gabriel García Márquez and Isabel Allende from schools, why?

Florida’s Book Purge: Over 670 Literary Works Removed from Schools

Orange County, Florida, saw the removal of 673 literary works from schools throughout 2023, sparking controversy and criticism. Among the banned books are titles by renowned authors such as Gabriel García Márquez and Isabel Allende. This censorship is a result of a law in the state of Florida that prohibits the reading of books in schools which address sexual themes or feature LGBTQ+ characters. The law, signed in March 2022 by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, has sparked outrage and debate among intellectuals and educators.

Among the banned books are two works by Colombian Nobel Prize winner Gabriel García Márquez, including “breaking latest news of a Death Foretold” and “Love in the Time of Cholera.” Additionally, two novels by Chilean writer Isabel Allende, “The House of the Spirits” and “Beyond Winter,” have also been removed from school shelves. The controversial measure also extends to works such as “Kafka on the Shore” by Haruki Murakami and “The Brief Marvelous Life of Óscar Wao” by Junot Díaz, a Pulitzer Prize-winning novel.

Not even the classics have been spared from this purge, with works such as “The House of Bernarda de Alba” by Federico García Lorca and “Madame Bovary” by Gustave Flaubert also making the list of withdrawn works.

The law, known as HB 1467, requires Florida schools to offer their students books that do not contain pornographic scenes and that offer “appropriate” content for the students’ age. Governor DeSantis defended the law, stating, “We will not allow politicians to deny parents the right to know what is taught in our schools. I am proud to sign this legislation that ensures curriculum transparency.”

However, the decision has been met with criticism from intellectuals and educators across the United States. Many argue that banning books from school plans hinders the comprehensive education of students and limits their exposure to diverse perspectives and ideas.

The removal of these literary works has raised concerns about academic freedom and the impact of censorship on students’ learning experiences. The debate over the law and its implications for education in Florida is likely to continue as the controversy surrounding the book purge grows.

