A 56-year-old has now delivered a spectacular chase with a backpack thief at the Treuchtlingen train station. The man is sitting in the regional train towards Nuremberg. Suddenly another passenger grabs his backpack and jumps off the train. But the 56-year-old shifts quickly, jumps up and runs after him. He catches up with him in the station. A train driver watches the hunt. He comes to the man’s aid and together they can hand the thief over to the police. A case is now pending against the man.

