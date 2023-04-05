Home World Scotland arrests husband of former pro-independence leader and Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon
He was taken into custody by policein connection with a financial investigation into the Scottish National Party, of which his wife was leader until a few weeks ago and he was the CEO until a month ago. A position that he had held since 1999. To end up in handcuffs is Peter Murrell58-year-old husband of the former Scottish prime minister and leader of the pro-independence movement Nicola Sturgeon. Police Scotland, he explains Bbcis searching Murrell’s house e Sturgeon a Glasgow and the main party headquarters in Edinburgh. “The investigation is ongoing and no further details can be provided,” a Police Scotland spokesman said. He is married to Sturgeon since 2010. Police Scotland, in a statement released on Twitter, reported that the interrogation of Murrell. The resignation of Sturgeon, he reported Bbc, were determined by the “weariness” of the political responsibilities he had held for some time. She was the first woman to be leader of the pro-independence Scottish National Party and prime minister at the same time.

Murrell he was at the top administration of the Scottish Independence Party for almost 25 years and had been much criticized for his internal management of theSnp. The news comes less than a week after the election of Humza Yousef to new leader of training independentist e a first minister di Edinburgh following the sensational resignation of Sturgeon. Questions had recently been raised about the account of Murrell concerning the alleged disappearance of £600,000 of donations to the SNP and a loan of over £100,000. The husband of Sturgeon he had left his post after the controversy over the loss of 30,000 members in one year, which the party had initially denied. The controversy had contributed to the climate of internal tension in which the election to find the successor of Sturgeon. The case Murell it only exacerbates the moment of crisis of the pro-independence team marked by a decline in the party surveys while the percentage of Scottish people in favor of secession fell sharply (to 39%). United Kingdom.

