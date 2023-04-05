Silvio Berlusconi, leader of Forza Italia, hospitalized again in the San Raffaele hospital in Milan: he would be in intensive care for lung problems. Waiting for the visit of the daughter Marina

Silvio Berlusconi hospitalized at the San Raffaele in Milan. He would have made one tac and would be waiting for further investigations. According to some sources, the Knight would be in the department of intensive therapy by gods lung problems e cardiovascular. He would show up at the hospital with respiratory distress.

The situation, at the moment, would have stabilised; a visit from the eldest daughter is expected shortly, Marina.

The 86-year-old leader of Forza Italia was hospitalized in the Lombard hospital from last Monday to last Thursday for what had been defined as medical checks, after some previous pathologies they had returned to being heard.

Leaving the San Raffaele, accompanied by his partner Marta Fascina, Berlusconi then waved a greeting from the back seat of the blue car to the journalists and onlookers waiting for him at the hospital entrance.

Berlusconi’s words after the last hospitalization

Back home on March 31, Berlusconi posted an image thanking his social media followers for their support. I thank all those who have wanted to give me a thought of closeness and affection in these days, he had written, I have already returned to work on the main themes of these days, ready and determined to commit myself, as I always have, to the country I love.

On Sunday – just three days ago – the leader of Forza Italia had also joked with his followers: Today Palm Sunday, but for me also the feast of all flowers. I love them all, but most of all I love tulips, especially for the variety of their colors. So look what I’ve done: a lawn, a large lawn full of tulips at my house, do you like them? Then I will try to show you better on television. For now I tulip you, no sorry I made a mistake: I greet you and hug you all.

Berlusconi’s health conditions and pathologies

Before last week’s hospitalization Berlusconi, 86, had been hospitalized in San Raffaele just over a year ago, in January 2022, at the turn of the election of the President of the Republic.

That time it had been the cause of his hospitalization a urinary tract infectionwhich made it necessary to apply massive therapies.

The founder of Come on Italy been hospitalized several other times over the last few years. In September 2020, Berlusconi had tested positive for the Sars-CoV-2 virus, and had developed symptoms of Covid-19including one bilateral pneumonia.