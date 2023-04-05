Industry insider Jeff Grubb recently said that Sony may be working on a handheld, but it won’t be the PS Vita 2.

Instead, Grubb expects the device to focus primarily on cloud streaming. It won’t be everyone’s cup of tea, but there’s hope that Sony is considering re-entering the handheld market.

However, with the Switch and Steam Deck, handheld gaming is definitely a tough market to break into, as many gamers have already decided on their favorite choice between the two aforementioned devices. There is some hope if Sony can show off a cloud streaming device that surpasses anything we’ve seen in the category before, but even if this rumor turns out to be true, we’re not sure if the Sony cloud streaming handheld will enough to make an impression.

on the other hand,Insider GamingReports suggest that Sony does have a new handheld device in the works, and that it won’t be focusing on cloud streaming. It’s reportedly shaped like a PS5 controller, but with a giant 8-inch screen in the middle. Currently, the device, dubbed the Q Lite, is said to be in the QA phase, but will likely be released before the PS5 Pro.

