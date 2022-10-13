At the end of November 2022, the current director of the Ulss 2 Prevention Department, Dr. Stefano De Rui, veterinary surgeon, appointed to the top of the departmental structure three years ago, will end his service.

The career of Dr. De Rui, as a veterinarian employed by the national health service, began in 1986 in the then Ulss 12 Sinistra Piave in Pieve di Soligo.

In 1995 he moved to the former Ulss 8 of Asolo where, from 2002 to 2018, he held the position of Director of the Animal Health complex. Also at the same Ulss Company he was appointed coordinator of veterinary services from 2006 to 2014.

He was also, for six years, from 2010 to 2016, Director of the Functional Department of the Veterinary and Food Safety Area and Director of the Ulss 8 Prevention Department in the last semester of 2016. With the launch of Ulss 2 Marca trevigiana, in 2017, he played the role of Coordinator of Veterinary Services and Food Hygiene Services until the appointment of Director of the Prevention Department on 1 November 2019.

In all these years, his contribution to the Small Local Productions project has been important in the territory of the province, to the simplification of the self-control system of food micro-enterprises and to the start-up of the single departmental Business Assistance Office.

«To Dr. De Rui goes a heartfelt thanks for the work done in recent years – comments the director general of Ulss 2, Francesco Benazzi -. A special applause for the willingness and self-denial shown in the extremely difficult period of the pandemic that saw the Prevention Department at the forefront. I sincerely thank him for his work ».