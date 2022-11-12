Presidium of about sixty immigrants, from various African states and from Pakistan and Afghanistan, together with Adl Cobas, Django social center, Caminantes association, this morning in front of the Treviso police headquarters. Among them also some refugees who have found makeshift accommodation in the Appiani parking lot, where the police headquarters are also located. “Open ports, a dignified welcome”, “We want documents, we want our rights”, say the banners.

“Meloni is right, we agree very much with her, the laws must be enforced,” says Famara “Papis” Tamba, 53, Senegalese for 23 years in Italy, formerly Rsu Fiom delegate from Treviso. “Italy has done many things for us, we ask the police to give residence permits to applicants, who cannot wait more than a year to obtain the documents”.

Famara “Papi” Tamba, union delegate

One of the problems raised by immigrants is the long deadline for obtaining the necessary documents also to maintain jobs. “We protest – explained Sergio Zulian referent Adl Cobas Treviso – for the inefficiencies and biblical times for the renewal of permits, for immigrants who have been here for years and work, to those who have been here for decades and cannot obtain citizenship, and political asylum for refugees. Speed ​​up the procedures, there is no migrant emergency in the Marca, it is a question of providing services “. All this took place under the eyes of police and local officers. A delegation of demonstrators was then welcomed at the police station. The promise from the immigration office is to speed up the procedures.