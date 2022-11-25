Stop alcohol, glass and cans in a new trade union ordinance that will no longer concern a single public establishment but an entire area. At the center of the provision is the San Liberale district and more precisely the area that includes Via Tre Venezie, Largo Tre Venezie, Piazza Unità d’Italia, Via Emilia and Via Mantiero in the section between Via Tre Venezie and Via Emilia.

In these areas, in recent weeks, the Local Police Command has in fact found the widespread presence of waste, consisting of glass bottles and cans, as well as situations of degradation due to liquid and human waste and to disrespectful behavior on the part of the patrons of public establishments, often stationed on the roadway and which put themselves and the drivers of passing vehicles at serious risk.

«Very often», explains the commander of the Local Police Andrea Gallo, «these behaviors are due to the intake of alcoholic beverages which prevent people from perceiving the effective danger of certain attitudes and behaviors which lead to situations of sanitary degradation which they deserved an immediate response.

The alcohol-free ordinance is new: until now union ordinances had concerned individual public establishments, with early closures or bans on the sale and administration of alcohol. “In the past three years,” recalls Commander Gallo. “a dozen ordinances were issued against individual bars that had been at the center of serious disturbance situations with inevitable consequences that undermined urban livability”.

The new ordinance signed by Mayor Mario Conte also aims to resolve those situations of neglect and precarious health and hygiene conditions that have been encountered in the area. The prescriptions will be valid from tomorrow, November 26th, until December 18th from 6pm to 6am the following day.