TREVISO. The first of the great Venetian exhibitions for the second centenary of Antonio Canova’s death was a success with the public and critics. A success that convinced the Municipality of Treviso and the Civic Museums to extend the event by choosing November 1st as the new final date to remember that Antonio Canova was born on November 1st 1757 in Possagno.

To celebrate the milestone of over 40 thousand visitors the exhibition will remain open in its entirety until 3 October (25 September was the date initially scheduled for closure) to give the opportunity to many other visitors to enter the new rooms of the Bailo Museum which, with the exhibition dedicated to the great sculptor , made possible thanks to the Superintendency, the Prosecco DOC Consortium, Generali Valore Cultura and Arper, inaugurated the new spaces in May.

Even schools, after the summer closure, will be able to admire the exhibition for 10 more days. From 4 October to 1 November (on the symbolic date of Canova’s birthday) it will be possible to access the sections dedicated to Treviso between the 18th and 19th centuries, the Papafava masterpieces with Apollo and Perseus, the Gladiator and Creugant, and then Venus coming out of the bathroom , bas-reliefs, engravings, photos by Fabio Zonta and the Canova / Treviso section.

The Civic Museums are also preparing to host the great exhibition dedicated to the genius of the Treviso Renaissance Paris Bordon, in the Museum of Santa Caterina. The inauguration is scheduled for September 15th.

The exhibition (with vote) of our photo contest has been extended

“Le Camere di Canova”, the daughter exhibition of our photographic contest, has also been extended until the end of October. For a day, two distinct groups of amateur photographers were able to indulge themselves, with the museum closed, with their shots. A jury chose the photos, generating an installation in a room parallel to those of the actual exhibition. Visitors can choose three photographs by filling in a postcard (above), then the winning photo will be decided.