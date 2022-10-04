Home News Treviso, the center gets a makeover: here is the new porphyry
News

Treviso, the center gets a makeover: here is the new porphyry

by admin
Treviso, the center gets a makeover: here is the new porphyry

The announcement came from the Facebook profile of the mayor Mario Conte: «The redevelopment of the porphyry of Piazza San Leonardo and Via Martiri della Libertà has been completed, ahead of the time schedule. The complete reopening is expected from next Wednesday (5 October) ».

The center of Treviso with the new porphyry

The construction site had started in early July. The administration, thanks to the summer period, had given way to 500 thousand euros of interventions for the reconstruction of two crucial points of the damaged city porphyry: via Martiri della Libertà and via D’Annunzio.

There was, inevitably, some inconvenience to traffic at the beginning of the construction site, but the first feedback from citizens, once the work was completed, are more than positive.

See also  Maxi theft of watches in the burned-out villa: an investigation has been opened

You may also like

government meloni Today’s news 4 October: “Government is...

Women’s Basketball World Cup: China wins runner-up

Cesare de Filippo, Italian in the Nobel Paabo...

Boost the spirit and make persistent efforts to...

Bavarian mountaineers recovered at night on the Grande...

November bill decree, among the hypotheses a shield...

The Italo-Moroccan Festival returns to Treviso and reflects...

Henan added 2 local confirmed cases yesterday, 12...

The leap of the virus “At the end...

From ancient Egyptian archaeological mummies to “questioning” ancestral...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy