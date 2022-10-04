The announcement came from the Facebook profile of the mayor Mario Conte: «The redevelopment of the porphyry of Piazza San Leonardo and Via Martiri della Libertà has been completed, ahead of the time schedule. The complete reopening is expected from next Wednesday (5 October) ».

The center of Treviso with the new porphyry

The construction site had started in early July. The administration, thanks to the summer period, had given way to 500 thousand euros of interventions for the reconstruction of two crucial points of the damaged city porphyry: via Martiri della Libertà and via D’Annunzio.

There was, inevitably, some inconvenience to traffic at the beginning of the construction site, but the first feedback from citizens, once the work was completed, are more than positive.