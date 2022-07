The Eni service station in Villorba, which also speaks in Treviso dialect

The distributor that speaks in Treviso dialect makes many smile, but not the gas station attendants. “This is a black period to say the least for motorists and managers” explains Moreno Parin, historian of the Treviso Fuel Management Association, who wrote a letter to Eni – strictly in dialect – to explain what would really be needed.