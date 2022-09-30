On the night between Thursday 29 September and Friday 30, the police arrested a 24-year-old Kosovar for violence against a public official and refused to provide his personal details. The young man has already been arrested in recent months for the attempted murder of a carabiniere. A 32-year-old compatriot and a 23-year-old young woman were also denounced for resistance, deferred in a state of freedom. The three were on board a car moving at high speed in Viale della Repubblica. They were stopped by the steering wheels for identification. Both the driver and the passengers, after the warning of the halt, at first refused to provide their personal details, and then verbally and physically attacked the policemen. One of the officers, during the struggle, was injured in the arm.