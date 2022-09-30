Crisis swept away. The break for the national teams interrupted Bayern’s difficult moment, today’s match may have canceled them. After four unsuccessful games in the league, the German champions returned to winning ways by beating Leverkusen 4-0. Goals from Sané (on 3 ‘), Musiala (on 17’), Mané (on 39 ‘) and Müller (on 84’) decide. The ranking, despite having played one game more than their opponents, has already improved considerably: the Bavarians hook Dortmund in second place, moving to -2 from Union Berlin. On the other hand, Leverkusen remains in great difficulty and after 8 days has won just 5 points: only Bochum (last at 1) has less.

After failing to score for the first time in 87 league matches, Nagelsmann redesigns Bayern and goes from 4-2-3-1 to 4-2-2-2, with Kimmich and Sabitzer in front of the defense, Musiala and Müller wide on the trocar and Mané and Sanè points. This is to support the former Liverpool who did not find the goal from 5 official matches (including the Champions League). And actually the attack is released immediately: at 3 ‘Musiala is triggered on the right and Sané catches who kicks and (favored by a deviation) beats Hradecky. Already at 17 ‘the doubling: Musiala exchanges with Müller and surprises the opposing goalkeeper on his post. Mané’s goal also arrives, which is unlocked with a shot from outside (also here there is a deviation). In the second half Bayern limited themselves to managing the advantage, also finding the 4-0 (again with Mané), canceled by the Var for a foul by De Ligt in the opposing area. However, poker reached 84 minutes, when Müller took advantage of a slip by Hradecky to score with an empty net. And suddenly the Bayern crisis is swept away, as if it had never been there. With Nagelsmann’s team winning on autopilot. As she has been doing for years, but like him she hadn’t been able to for four days.