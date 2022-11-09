Writings of the No vax against the mayor Mario Conte appeared on the night between Tuesday 8 and Wednesday 9 November inside the Palladio institute in Treviso: “Be a moralist, you’re only a Nazi.” Investigations by Digos, which is already investigating a No vax “cell” active in the city and which had already claimed the raids on the offices of the health care company Ulss and CGIL. In recent days, in the chats of the V_Vs, the mayor of Treviso had received “warnings”.

The images of the nocturnal assault on Palladio

For Treviso it is not the first assault of the No Vax who in recent weeks have returned to action hitting the headquarters of the Usl 2 in Villa Carrisi di Fiera and that of the CGIL in via Dandolo.