Trial against human trafficking network

On this day, the trial against nine members of a network of Illegal Trafficking of Persons is carried out.

Among the defendants are members of the PNC and former employees of the Mayor’s Office of Ilobasco.

These people asked their victims for properties, goods or amounts between 3,000 and 11,000 dollars as payment for moving them to the United States.

Some of those processed are:

▶️ Edgar Vladimir Prado, Sub-Inspector PNC.

▶️ José Óscar García, PNC agent.

▶️Carlos Hernández González, former councilor for the Mayor’s Office of Ilobasco, (2015-2018).

▶️ Evelyn Mercedes Gavarrete de Carrillo, lawyer and notary.

