Governor Pedro R. Pierluisi Appoints Ciení Rodríguez Troche as Secretary of the Department of the Family

Governor Pedro R. Pierluisi appoints Ciení Rodríguez Troche as Department of the Family Secretary

[City], [State] – Governor Pedro R. Pierluisi announced today the appointment of Ciení Rodríguez Troche as the Secretary of the Department of the Family (DF). Rodriguez Troche has served as the interim secretary since January 1, 2023, and previously held the position of undersecretary in the department.

Throughout her career, Rodriguez Troche has focused on addressing the needs of vulnerable communities, including minor victims of domestic violence, at-risk youth, women affected by domestic violence, immigrants, individuals struggling with addiction, impoverished communities, and older adults. Her experience working with community-based organizations has given her firsthand knowledge of the challenges faced by Puerto Rico’s most vulnerable populations.

Governor Pierluisi expressed his confidence in Rodriguez Troche, stating, “I am convinced that she is the right person to strengthen the programs aimed at our children and youth, people with disabilities, and the elderly. I appreciate her availability to continue leading such an important agency, and she will have my full support to meet the objectives that we have set for ourselves.”

Rodriguez Troche’s career includes working with various community-based organizations within and outside Puerto Rico. Some of the organizations she has been associated with include ProFamilia, Iniciativa Comunitaria de Investigación, Fundación Chana y Samuel Levis, La Fondita de Jesús, Needs Educational Foundation, Women’s Center for Monmouth County, Inc. of New Jersey, Hispanic Affairs & Resources Center, Inc., and the Long Branch Board of Education. She has also served as an advisor on Quality of Life Issues in La Fortaleza from 2009 to 2012, as well as the executive director of the Social and Economic Revitalization Commission and a senior advisor to the Puerto Rico Senate.

In response to her appointment, Rodriguez Troche expressed her gratitude and commitment to serving the people of Puerto Rico. She said, “Serving Puerto Rico from any position is an honor, but doing it from the Department of the Family is a blessing, since we can positively impact the lives of hundreds of thousands of people who need a helping hand.” She also highlighted the achievements made during her time as interim secretary, including expanding the department’s workforce, the approval and implementation of “Family First,” improvements in local offices, addressing backlogs, securing new sources of funds for programs dedicated to older adults, and the implementation of a classification and compensation plan.

Rodriguez Troche acknowledged the challenges ahead but reassured the people of Puerto Rico, saying, “I assure the people of Puerto Rico that my heart, my knowledge, my experience, and my strength are focused on doing what must be done so that our citizens achieve a better quality of life.”

Rodriguez Troche holds a Master’s degree in Social Work with a concentration in Administration of Human Resources Agencies and a Bachelor’s degree in Social Work, both from the University of Puerto Rico. She is the eldest of four siblings and is a product of the public education system.

The appointment of Ciení Rodríguez Troche as Secretary of the Department of the Family represents a commitment from Governor Pierluisi’s administration to address the needs of vulnerable populations in Puerto Rico. With her extensive experience and dedication to social justice, the secretary is poised to make a significant impact on the lives of the island’s most marginalized communities.