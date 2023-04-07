Home News Trial of former comptroller Carlos Pólit is postponed until October 23, 2023 in the United States – Diario La Hora
News

Trial of former comptroller Carlos Pólit is postponed until October 23, 2023 in the United States – Diario La Hora

by admin
Trial of former comptroller Carlos Pólit is postponed until October 23, 2023 in the United States – Diario La Hora

In the first instance, the trial was set for May of this year; but the North American justice granted more term so that Pólit can prepare the defense of him.

Former comptroller Carlos Pólit is being prosecuted in a court in Miami, United States, on charges of alleged conspiracy to commit money laundering. In addition, there are other charges for possible concealment of money laundering and participation in private property transactions derived from criminal activities.

The trial in the US court was initially scheduled for May 22, 2023. However, on March 29, 2023, Pólit and his lawyers had requested that the proceeding be postponed until after September of this year.

This request was granted by the Court of Florida, in the United States. Now the new trial date is for October 23, 2023 at 09:00.

According to preliminary information, one of the reasons for this postponement would be that around five gigabytes of information sent from Ecuador has just entered the process.

Within those gigabytes information from 17 cell phones is included; and Pólit asked for more time to review this new evidence.

FACT.- The former comptroller has been living in the United States since 2017.

See also  Ԫ Ա Щ عؼ--

You may also like

21 guides were retained for 18 hours

Do not miss the Seventh edition of the...

“Have to find the balance again”: DFB team...

Riosucio: $4,498 million for IE La Presentación

Foreign media focus on Macron’s visit to China:...

Career orientation for the book and media industry...

Stations of the Cross takes place today in...

Donald Trump did not make plans for the...

First Commonwealth to Host First Quarter 2023 Earnings...

CLAUDIO IBARRA CONTINUES TO THREATEN PARENTS OF HUGUA...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy