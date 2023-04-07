In the first instance, the trial was set for May of this year; but the North American justice granted more term so that Pólit can prepare the defense of him.

Former comptroller Carlos Pólit is being prosecuted in a court in Miami, United States, on charges of alleged conspiracy to commit money laundering. In addition, there are other charges for possible concealment of money laundering and participation in private property transactions derived from criminal activities.

The trial in the US court was initially scheduled for May 22, 2023. However, on March 29, 2023, Pólit and his lawyers had requested that the proceeding be postponed until after September of this year.

This request was granted by the Court of Florida, in the United States. Now the new trial date is for October 23, 2023 at 09:00.

According to preliminary information, one of the reasons for this postponement would be that around five gigabytes of information sent from Ecuador has just entered the process.

Within those gigabytes information from 17 cell phones is included; and Pólit asked for more time to review this new evidence.

FACT.- The former comptroller has been living in the United States since 2017.