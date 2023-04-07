Home News Riosucio: $4,498 million for IE La Presentación
News

Riosucio: $4,498 million for IE La Presentación

by admin
Riosucio: $4,498 million for IE La Presentación

On February 23, the mayor’s office of Riosucio awarded the contract for the construction of the first phase of the technical educational institution in La Presentación systems, for a value of 4,272 million pesos.

It is a work under construction in a stilt system, this is due to the fact that the municipal seat is 100% floodable, which is why the flood level that was contemplated in this project is greater than 1.5 meters.

The term of execution of the contract is six months, counted from the date on which the certificate of commencement is issued.

On March 8, the mayor’s office of Riosucio began the process to contract the supervision of the construction of the first phase of the technical educational institution in La Presentación systems, for a value of 226 million pesos.

On March 28, the mayor’s office of Riosucio began the process to hire comprehensive care for the elderly or elderly people in a situation of vulnerability of their personal integrity with the implementation of the day center strategy, located in the municipal seat and in the rural road area. dispersed from the municipality, worth 800 million pesos.

On March 21, the Riosucio mayor’s office began the process to contract the development of the actions of the plan for collective interventions in public health, health promotion and risk management, which are part of the strategies defined in the PTS and the PDS of the municipality, for a value of 752 million pesos.

On February 2, the Riosucio mayor’s office began the process to contract the lease of two vehicles for the service of the mayor and officials of the municipal administration, for a value of 280 million pesos.

See also  Shanghai On August 8, 2022, there were no new confirmed cases of local new coronary pneumonia, no new cases of local asymptomatic infections, two new cases of imported confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia, and seven new cases of imported asymptomatic infections__Shanghai health committee

You may also like

21 guides were retained for 18 hours

Do not miss the Seventh edition of the...

“Have to find the balance again”: DFB team...

Trial of former comptroller Carlos Pólit is postponed...

Foreign media focus on Macron’s visit to China:...

Career orientation for the book and media industry...

Stations of the Cross takes place today in...

Donald Trump did not make plans for the...

First Commonwealth to Host First Quarter 2023 Earnings...

CLAUDIO IBARRA CONTINUES TO THREATEN PARENTS OF HUGUA...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy