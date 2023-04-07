On February 23, the mayor’s office of Riosucio awarded the contract for the construction of the first phase of the technical educational institution in La Presentación systems, for a value of 4,272 million pesos.

It is a work under construction in a stilt system, this is due to the fact that the municipal seat is 100% floodable, which is why the flood level that was contemplated in this project is greater than 1.5 meters.

The term of execution of the contract is six months, counted from the date on which the certificate of commencement is issued.

On March 8, the mayor’s office of Riosucio began the process to contract the supervision of the construction of the first phase of the technical educational institution in La Presentación systems, for a value of 226 million pesos.

On March 28, the mayor’s office of Riosucio began the process to hire comprehensive care for the elderly or elderly people in a situation of vulnerability of their personal integrity with the implementation of the day center strategy, located in the municipal seat and in the rural road area. dispersed from the municipality, worth 800 million pesos.

On March 21, the Riosucio mayor’s office began the process to contract the development of the actions of the plan for collective interventions in public health, health promotion and risk management, which are part of the strategies defined in the PTS and the PDS of the municipality, for a value of 752 million pesos.

On February 2, the Riosucio mayor’s office began the process to contract the lease of two vehicles for the service of the mayor and officials of the municipal administration, for a value of 280 million pesos.