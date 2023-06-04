Home » Triathlon: One dead after an accident at the Ironman European Championship in Hamburg
Triathlon: One dead after an accident at the Ironman European Championship in Hamburg

Triathlon: One dead after an accident at the Ironman European Championship in Hamburg

At the Ironman European Championship in Hamburg, the driver of an escort motorcycle was killed in a serious accident. After about 2:25 hours, the motorcycle pilot collided head-on with a participant on the bike course on Sunday. The police operations manager confirmed to the ARD “Sportschau” that the motorcyclist had died at the scene of the accident. The participant was seriously injured, but according to the current status not in mortal danger. The cameraman on the motorcycle was slightly injured and was taken to the hospital like the participant. First “bild.de” reported on the consequences of the accident. It was not clear at first whether the race would be stopped.

The accident happened on a straight stretch on a dike. The collision occurred for unknown reasons. A little later, there were absurd scenes when participants carried their bicycles over the dyke to the scene of the accident.

