The accident in his daughter’s house while he was working on a beam

BORGO VALBELLUNA. He had fallen from a ladder while working on his daughter’s house, in Nareon di Trichiana: the building contractor Sergio Cortina, known by all as “Roccia”, died three weeks after being hospitalized in Treviso on a reserved prognosis.

The accident took place around 2 pm on 9 August in the structure that would be owned by the 61-year-old entrepreneur’s daughter: Cortina was engaged in some construction work, of which he is an expert, having carried out a company in the branch based right in the Trichiana area. He had climbed a ladder because he had to cut a beam of the attic and fell from a height of about three meters, hitting his head. A very violent blow that had caused him important trauma, also detected in other parts of his body.

The funeral will take place privately, then he will rest in the cemetery of Sant’Antonio Tortal.