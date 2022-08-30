Home News Trichiana, dies three weeks after falling from the ladder
News

Trichiana, dies three weeks after falling from the ladder

by admin
Trichiana, dies three weeks after falling from the ladder

The accident in his daughter’s house while he was working on a beam

BORGO VALBELLUNA. He had fallen from a ladder while working on his daughter’s house, in Nareon di Trichiana: the building contractor Sergio Cortina, known by all as “Roccia”, died three weeks after being hospitalized in Treviso on a reserved prognosis.

The accident took place around 2 pm on 9 August in the structure that would be owned by the 61-year-old entrepreneur’s daughter: Cortina was engaged in some construction work, of which he is an expert, having carried out a company in the branch based right in the Trichiana area. He had climbed a ladder because he had to cut a beam of the attic and fell from a height of about three meters, hitting his head. A very violent blow that had caused him important trauma, also detected in other parts of his body.

The funeral will take place privately, then he will rest in the cemetery of Sant’Antonio Tortal.

Unlimited access to all site content

3 months for € 1, then € 2.99 per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

See also  Violence against migrants in Libya is now being carried out in the open - Khalifa Abo Khraisse

You may also like

Heart attack on the Carbonera overpass, 81 year...

Looking forward to the 19th China-ASEAN Expo: Sharing...

Carabiniere dead in Cuba: the cause would not...

2022 China New Media Conference opens in Changsha,...

Heilongjiang Daqing City was closed for 7 days,...

Dear energy, horticulturalists are (also) looking to cannabis...

The Chinese Air Force Y-20 will go to...

From Canavese to Rome for the consistory. Cardinal...

China in the past ten years丨The fire safety...

Corruption at the Miur: “Over 3 million bribes...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy